Patwari Dismissed Over Corruption

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:37 PM

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari dismissed Patwari Qasim Ali Shah on charge of corruption and irregularities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari dismissed Patwari Qasim Ali Shah on charge of corruption and irregularities.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that Waheed Akhtar resident of Saleemi Chowk Satiana Road had alleged that Patwari Qasim Shah deprived him of more than one Kanal and 3 marla land by manipulating record.

Assistant Commissioner City probed the matter and found the Patwari guilty.

Therefore, the AC dismissed the Patwari form service underPEEDA Act 2006.

Further action against the accused was under progress.

