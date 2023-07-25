Open Menu

Patwari Fined For Not Issuing 'Fard' To Applicant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :On the directives of the Right to Public Services Commission, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nowshera imposed a penalty of Rs.10000/- on a Patwari of Daag Ismail Khan, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Mian Noor Zeb Shah, a resident of district Nowshera had lodged a complaint with the Right to Public Services Commission regarding facing hardship in getting 'Fard' of his property.

The commission heard the complainant and issued directives to the Deputy Commissioner Nowshera to resolve the problem. The Deputy Commissioner while following the directives imposed a fine of Rs.

10000/- on the Patwari Halqa/Mauza Daag Ismail Khel Sajid Shaukat for non-compliance and not providing 'Fard' to the applicant.

The Deputy Commissioner has issued orders to District Accounts Officer Nowshera to deduct the fine from the monthly salary of the concerned Patwari.

Chief Commissioner, Right to Public Services Commission Muhammad Salim Khan has appreciated the timely action of the Deputy Commissioner.

He said that if the district officers take the negligence of their subordinate staff in the same way, the accessibility of services to the people will be improved.

