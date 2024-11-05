Patwari Held For Bribe
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Anti Corruption Establishment on Tuesday nabbed a Patwari on corruption charges here at Piplan, Mianwali.
ACE sources said that Gul Zaib s/o Muhammad Ajaib r/o Chak No.6 DB Tehsill Piplan, district Mianwali, filed an application to the department alleging that Muhammad Aslam Patwari was demanding Rs20,000 for correction in revenue record of his land.
He said that he had given Rs10,000 to him in this regard while he was demanding Rs,10,000 more for record correction.
Upon receiving the application, Nadir Aziz Khan, Circle Officer Anti Corruption Mianwali, in the presence of Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Asif, raided and nabbed the patwari red handed along with bribe.
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NIM delegation visits regional police office Multan47 seconds ago
-
ICCI delegation visits NUML to strengthen academia-industry linkages53 seconds ago
-
Primary Health Center inspected56 seconds ago
-
ENU awards Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary with Honorary Professor Title59 seconds ago
-
IPESC approves standardized academic calendar to streamline Pak student admissions1 minute ago
-
Hajj quota fixed at 179,210 for next year as federal cabinet approves policy1 minute ago
-
CM Murad launches modern Counter-Terrorism Fusion Centre1 minute ago
-
SCCI president attends launch of new sample prototype for dental industry1 minute ago
-
KSrelief concludes 50,000 Shelter NFIs, Winter Kit project across Pakistan1 minute ago
-
KP cabinet committee visits judicial academy to discuss new campus development1 minute ago
-
Secretary Health inaugurates 2nd batch of Nurses’ Capacity Building Project1 minute ago
-
Pakistan's industrial Expo on 9th Nov in Lahore11 minutes ago