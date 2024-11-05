Open Menu

Patwari Held For Bribe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Patwari held for bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Anti Corruption Establishment on Tuesday nabbed a Patwari on corruption charges here at Piplan, Mianwali.

ACE sources said that Gul Zaib s/o Muhammad Ajaib r/o Chak No.6 DB Tehsill Piplan, district Mianwali, filed an application to the department alleging that Muhammad Aslam Patwari was demanding Rs20,000 for correction in revenue record of his land.

He said that he had given Rs10,000 to him in this regard while he was demanding Rs,10,000 more for record correction.

Upon receiving the application, Nadir Aziz Khan, Circle Officer Anti Corruption Mianwali, in the presence of Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Asif, raided and nabbed the patwari red handed along with bribe.

