Patwari held for bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday conducted a successful raid in Mianwali, arresting a Patwari red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 100,000.

According to an ACE spokesperson, the operation was carried out under the supervision of Circle Officer Mianwali, Nasir Aziz Khan, on the directions of Regional Director ACE Sargodha, Muddasir Hanif Bhatti. The raid was part of the Punjab government’s ongoing crackdown on corruption, in line with the vision of DG ACE Punjab, Sohail Zafar Chattha.

The complainant, Muhammad Naveed, a resident of Kundian, had reported that Patwari Muhammad Maqbool, posted at Chak No.

1 to 3-DB, demanded a bribe of Rs 100,000 for entering a property transfer.

Following the complaint, ACE officials set up a trap raid, advising the complainant not to hand over the money directly. The operation was conducted in the presence of Judicial Magistrate Hafeezullah.

The accused was caught in the act, accepting the marked Currency notes. The bribe money was recovered on the spot, and Patwari Muhammad Maqbool was immediately taken into custody.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the ACE spokesperson confirmed.