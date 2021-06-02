Patwari held for taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday arrested a patwari for taking a bribe.

The ACE authorities said Muhammad Yasir Nawaz of Dhak village,Khushab, submitted an application to Regional Director Khalid Masood Farooka that Nasrullah Patwari was demanding bribe to register agricultural loan in passbook.

Circle officer Khushab Muhammad Awais Gujjar under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Malik SaleemAwan arrested Patwari Nasrullah red handed when he was receiving Rs 3,000 from the applicant.