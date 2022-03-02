Patwari held for taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a patwari for taking a bribe in Mianwali.

The ACE authorities on Wednesday said Regional Director Sargodha Asma Ijaz Cheema received an application in which it was stated that patwari Abdul Latif of Rokhri Pakka village was demanding bribe for property transfer case.

An ACE team under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Shafique Ahmed arrested thepatwari when he was receiving Rs 11,000 from the applicant.