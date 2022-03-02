UrduPoint.com

Patwari Held For Taking Bribe

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Patwari held for taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a patwari for taking a bribe in Mianwali.

The ACE authorities on Wednesday said Regional Director Sargodha Asma Ijaz Cheema received an application in which it was stated that patwari Abdul Latif of Rokhri Pakka village was demanding bribe for property transfer case.

An ACE team under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Shafique Ahmed arrested thepatwari when he was receiving Rs 11,000 from the applicant.

Related Topics

Sargodha Mianwali From

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

16 minutes ago
 -Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

28 minutes ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

1 hour ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

1 hour ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

1 hour ago
 PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans ..

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>