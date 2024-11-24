Patwari Held For Taking Bribe
Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 11:20 AM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed on Sunday to have arrested
a Patwari while taking bribe.
According to ACE officials, the ACE team arrested patwari Abdul Farooq
for allegedly taking bribe Rs 30,000 from Mujahid Hussain and recovered
cash from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Online fraud cases surge in south Punjab2 minutes ago
-
'Any attempts to disrupt the country's peace and stability would not be tolerated'; says PPP leader ..12 minutes ago
-
PML-N vice president warns of severe repercussions for assaulting Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
Three gangsters held12 minutes ago
-
Omar Abdullah demands transparent probe into Indian army’s torture in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
CM KP chairs meeting to review security situation in Kurrum11 hours ago
-
KP CM's aide dismisses report of firing on govt delegation's helicopter11 hours ago
-
GPEI delegation appreciates Pakistan's polio control strategy12 hours ago
-
Fire erupted in containers at Khanna Pull, Islamabad13 hours ago
-
CJ launches push for jail reforms in KP13 hours ago
-
Youth work with legislators to brainstorm policies for preventing violent extremism13 hours ago
-
Restaurant sealed for supplying unhygienic, substandard food in Mirpur AJK13 hours ago