Patwari Held For Taking Bribe

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Patwari held for taking bribe

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed on Sunday to have arrested

a Patwari while taking bribe.

According to ACE officials, the ACE team arrested patwari Abdul Farooq

for allegedly taking bribe Rs 30,000 from Mujahid Hussain and recovered

cash from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

