Open Menu

Patwari Held For Taking Bribe

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Patwari held for taking bribe

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Multan Region, arrested a Patwari and a clerk for taking bribe.

According to ACE spokesperson here on Wednesday, the team led by Circle Officer Mansoor Khan raided in Burewala and arrested Patwari Tahir and his private clerk while taking a bribe of Rs.

20,000 for preparing land ownership documents,besides recovering marked Currency notes.

Director General ACE Punjab, Sohail Zafar Chattha, has instructed all regional directors to take strict action against corrupt individuals and ensure they face justice.and arrested the accused.

Recent Stories

Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in In ..

Mother sells newborn to pay husband’s debt in India

2 minutes ago
 JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Has ..

JIT declares eight PTI workers innocent, holds Hassan Niazi’s sister guilty in ..

10 minutes ago
 Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake C ..

Shahid, Imam guide Nurpur Lions to win over Lake City Panthers

43 minutes ago
 George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat ..

George Linde, David Miller help South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T ..

47 minutes ago
 WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country ..

WhatsApp accounts being hacked in Karachi, country’s other parts

52 minutes ago
 vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

Vivo V40e 5G: What’s All the Hype About?

60 minutes ago
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

3 hours ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

4 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

5 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan