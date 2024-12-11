Patwari Held For Taking Bribe
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Multan Region, arrested a Patwari and a clerk for taking bribe.
According to ACE spokesperson here on Wednesday, the team led by Circle Officer Mansoor Khan raided in Burewala and arrested Patwari Tahir and his private clerk while taking a bribe of Rs.
20,000 for preparing land ownership documents,besides recovering marked Currency notes.
Director General ACE Punjab, Sohail Zafar Chattha, has instructed all regional directors to take strict action against corrupt individuals and ensure they face justice.and arrested the accused.
