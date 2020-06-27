UrduPoint.com
Patwari Held For Taking Bribe

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha arrested a Patwari of revenue department on the charges of corruption

ACE sources said here on Saturday that Habibullah, resident of Mankera, Bhakkar district lodged a complaint that Sajjad Hussain, Patwari of revenue department of Bhakkar district was demanding Rs10,000 for demarcation of an agricultural land.

On the complaint, an ACE team raided and nabbed the accusedPatwari and recovered marked Currency notes from his possession.

