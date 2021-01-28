Patwari held for taking bribe in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment team arrested a patwari for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe in Sargodha.

ACE authorities said on Thursday that,Regional Director ACE Sargodha Khalid Masood Faroka received� an application in which it was stated that patwari Muhammad Ashraf was demanding bribe for property transfer case.

The ACE team under the supervision of the circle officer Sargodha Khatib-ul-Rehman� arrested Patwari Muhammad Ashraf when he was receiving Rs 5,000 from the applicant.

Further investigation was underway.