Patwari Held For Taking Bribe In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment team arrested a patwari for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe in Sargodha.
ACE authorities said on Thursday that,Regional Director ACE Sargodha Khalid Masood Faroka received� an application in which it was stated that patwari Muhammad Ashraf was demanding bribe for property transfer case.
The ACE team under the supervision of the circle officer Sargodha Khatib-ul-Rehman� arrested Patwari Muhammad Ashraf when he was receiving Rs 5,000 from the applicant.
Further investigation was underway.