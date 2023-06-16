UrduPoint.com

Patwari Held In Bribery Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha region arrested a Patwari on Friday for taking bribe for inheritance registry transfer from Abdul Jabbar, son of Abdul Hammed of Kot Fareed, here on Friday.

An application was submitted to ACE Sargodha Regional Director Abdul Razzaq Dogar that Patwari Abdullah Amir and clerk Mehmoodul Hassan were demanding Rs 2 lakh as bribe for registration of his inherited land. He said he had paid Rs 1 lakh, but they were demanding the remaining amount.

The regional director tasked ACE Circle Officer Zeeshan Hayder to investigate the allegation. He, along with a magistrate Section-30, conducted a raid and arrested the patwari red-handed taking bribe. Further investigation was under way.

