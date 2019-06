Patwari held on corruption charges in Faisalabad

Anti-corruption team Friday arrested a patwari for taking bribe from a citizen

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Anti-corruption team Friday arrested a patwari for taking bribe from a citizen.

Anti-corruption department on an application filed by a citizen Muhammad Hanif Alvi of Mahmood Abad submitted that Patwari Kausar Abbas demanded bribe amounting to Rs 100,000 for giving favour in legal work.

The team arrested the official red handed and registered case against him.