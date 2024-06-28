Patwari Held Over Corruption
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha on Friday has arrested a Patwari (Revenue Officer) who embezzled land registry fee amounting to Rs725,000.
According to ACE sources,Regional Director Anti-Corruption came to know that Akhtar Khan Patwari of Mianwali district had not transfer the land registry transfer fee i.
e Rs724,000 and caused a serious loss of state treasure. He had got interim bail from special judge ACE Sargodha as well .
ACE after providing solid evidences against accuse took the judicial action orders from the court and nabbed him in a raid.
