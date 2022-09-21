Patwari netted over corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a 'patwari' from Bhakkar over corruption on Wednesday.

According to ACE spokesman,Haji Abdul Rauf Sial submitted an application to Regional Director ACE stating that Patwari Fakhrul islam was demanding Rs20,000 rupees as bribe for the demarcation of his land.

The team raided at patwari office and nabbed Fakher-ul-Islam red handed.

The accused was sent to jail for further investigation.