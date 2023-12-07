Patwari officials asked to address masses’ issues on priority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi on Thursday directed the revenue officials to address problems of applicants at the earliest.

According to district administration, the AC expressed these views while visiting Patwarkhana Yarik where he checked land records, Gidwari documents, a register of daily activities, a rate list, and other relevant registers.

He visited various sections of the Patwarkhana and advised them to ensure their presence in their offices and resolve the masses' problems on a priority basis.

He said that a list of government taxes should be displayed in a suitable location for the convenience of the masses and added that strict action would be taken against any private clerk if found on the premises.

Earlier, he visited civil dispensary Din Pur and reviewed healthcare facilities for patients.

He also checked cleanliness, attendance register and availability of medicines.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the district administration was committed to providing the best healthcare facilities to people.