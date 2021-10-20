UrduPoint.com

Patwari Shot Dead In Kabirwala

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead by unknown armed persons near Jhok Baloch, near Jhok Baloch in Tehsil Kabirwala.

According to Police and Rescue 1122 sources, a man namely Sarwar Khan (Patwari) was heading to somewhere on a car when he was intercepted by unknown armed persons and shot him dead.

The police said that investigation had started of the incident, however, the culpirits managed to scape from the crime scene police added.

