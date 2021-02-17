Patwari suspended after video taking bribe goes viral

Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Khatak suspended local Patwari after his video went viral showing as the later was taking bribery from a citizen in his office for pledging to do his work

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Khatak suspended local Patwari after his video went viral showing as the later was taking bribery from a citizen in his office for pledging to do his work.

The authority ordered of taking action against the accused Murtaza Khadal under Punjab Employees, Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act (Peeda).

An inquiry was held against the suspended official to be completed in a week-long time period.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, DC expressed zero tolerance against corruption, said that it would be rooted out from public institutions under vision of CM Punjab.

Earlier, a video went viral depicting that the Patwari was asking about Rs.10,000 bribe for allotment of fard-e-malkiat to a local client who is introducing him as Muhammad Ibrahim.

The citizen was asked to pay Rs.10, 000 when the later tried to offer Rs.5, 000, half of the money to Patwari.

The accused official rejected the offered money on the plea that he had to pay the money to higer officials either.

Later, after grabbing the complete amount of said bribe, Patwari took mobile number of the client as to inform him about when his work would be done almost within seven to ten days.