UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patwari Suspended After Video Taking Bribe Goes Viral

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:42 PM

Patwari suspended after video taking bribe goes viral

Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Khatak suspended local Patwari after his video went viral showing as the later was taking bribery from a citizen in his office for pledging to do his work

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Khatak suspended local Patwari after his video went viral showing as the later was taking bribery from a citizen in his office for pledging to do his work.

The authority ordered of taking action against the accused Murtaza Khadal under Punjab Employees, Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act (Peeda).

An inquiry was held against the suspended official to be completed in a week-long time period.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, DC expressed zero tolerance against corruption, said that it would be rooted out from public institutions under vision of CM Punjab.

Earlier, a video went viral depicting that the Patwari was asking about Rs.10,000 bribe for allotment of fard-e-malkiat to a local client who is introducing him as Muhammad Ibrahim.

The citizen was asked to pay Rs.10, 000 when the later tried to offer Rs.5, 000, half of the money to Patwari.

The accused official rejected the offered money on the plea that he had to pay the money to higer officials either.

Later, after grabbing the complete amount of said bribe, Patwari took mobile number of the client as to inform him about when his work would be done almost within seven to ten days.

Related Topics

Multan Corruption Punjab Mobile Money From

Recent Stories

Minister of Culture praises creativity, innovation ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Customs to take part in UAE Innovation Month ..

14 minutes ago

Planned UK Clinical Trial to Expose Volunteers to ..

4 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

4 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council launches professional players ..

23 minutes ago

Koeman faces scrutiny after PSG halt Barcelona rev ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.