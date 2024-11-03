Patwari suspended for dereliction of duties & misuse of powers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz suspended Qamar Abbas, Patwari of Jangian constituency of Mirpur sub division, it was officially stated.

The DC took the action on the instructions of Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Mukhtar Hussain.

and appointed Revenue Officer Mirpur as an inquiry officer to conduct a complete investigation into the matter and submit the report to the higher authorities, official sources told APP here on Sunday.

According to details, the authorities took the action in response to the board of revenue Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muzaffarabad standing order on receipt of a move from the state police department to identify a concerned site of area and refer the report to the concerned police. Whereas the said standing order contained clear instructions for the revenue department to identify the area through demarcation in a criminal case, the sources said.

On receipt of a motion from the police, the concerned Tehsildar was bound to be moved either by himself under his supervision or the concerned Circle Officer (Naib Tehsildar) to further proceed with the matter accordingly.

In the above-mentioned case, Qamar Abbas Patwari, Jangian Tehsil, Mirpur, was immediately suspended from service for reporting contravention of the Standing Order and misuse of the powers conferred under the Efficiency and Discipline Rules as Authority.

The Deputy Commissioner Mirpur appointed Syed Kaleem Abbas Extra Assistant Commissioner, Mirpur, as an inquiry officer who has been directed to submit the inquiry report as per the charge imposed against the aforesaid suspended official to the Deputy Commissioner Mirpur for onward proceeding within the stipulated time frame.

