Patwari,accountant arrested for corruption

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a patwali of the Revenue Department Sammundri and an accountant of tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala over corruption charges.

A spokesman for the ACE on Friday said Patwari Abdul Wahid demanded Rs 250,000 as a bribe from Kishwar Bibi for registry of her land and he was nabbed by the ACE red handed.

Similarly, Habibur Rehman, the accountant of THQ Hospital Jaranwala, hadembezzled Rs 800,000. The court also declared him a proclaimed offender in acorruption case and now the ACE arrested him.