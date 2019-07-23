Patwaries' observe protest

Patwari and Qanoogo Association Abbottabad Tuesday observed a pen-down strike against the appointment of Naib Tehsildar Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Patwari and Qanoogo Association Abbottabad Tuesday observed a pen-down strike against the appointment of Naib Tehsildar Abbottabad.

According to the details, they alleged that junior patwari Amir Shahzad of grade 9 appointed as Naib Tehsildar Abbottabad, the association of patwari alleged that KP government ignored merit and transparency and observed pen-down strike, which would be continued till the resolve of the issue on merit.

Divisional president Patwari and Qanoogo Association Haneef Gul told to media that they have brought it into the notice of district administration not to appoint a junior patwari by neglecting the senior-most employees on the seat of Naib Tehsildar, but they did not pay attention to their grievances.