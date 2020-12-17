Patwaris call off strike after constituting inquiry commission

The Patwari (revenue officials) community finally called off the strike on Thursday following constituting of inquiry comission to probe into alleged manhandling against the official concerned

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Patwari (revenue officials) community finally called off the strike on Thursday following constituting of inquiry comission to probe into alleged manhandling against the official concerned.

President of Anjman Patwaris Malik Tariq Shafee said in this regard that patwaris hailing from across the province had gone on strike following alleged misbehaving comitted by local civil judge with Assistant Commissioner tehsil Sahiwal, district Sargodha.

However, he said Chief Justice Punjab took notice into the issue and constituted a three-member inquiry commission headed by district and session judge Sargodha to probe into the issue.

Following which, they were satisfied and so called off strike, he added.

He expressed hope that they would be provided justice through the inquiry committee after taking into account every evidence to be put forth in front of its members.

He said the protest would stand postponed until receiving next call from Anjman Patwaris Punjab.