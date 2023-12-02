Open Menu

Patwari's Secretary Held Over Misappropriation In Land Record

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Patwari's secretary held over misappropriation in land record

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The district administration on Saturday has tightened the noose against corrupt elements as the secretary of a patwari involved in the embezzlement of land record was arrested.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftikhar has also recovered the embezzled land record from the arrested secretary Mahar Naeem while Deputy Commissioner ordered immediate arrest of the Patwari Mazhar Chan and recovery of record.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that the missing land record of other areas including Mauza Inayatpur was also being recovered while a Patwari Abdul Wajid Sandila, who disappeared the record of two Mouzas has also been arrested.

Rizwan Qadeer said that Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftikhar has been given the task of redressal of public grievances.

APP/sak

1645 hrs

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Sh ..

Vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Should You Buy?

56 minutes ago

Realme C53: The New Champion is a Design Triumph – Embracing Elegance and Cham ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commenc ..

Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commences tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-par ..

PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-party elections

3 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

3 hours ago
 Developing countries must be provided with finance ..

Developing countries must be provided with finances, technology to deal with cli ..

3 hours ago
Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

18 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

18 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan