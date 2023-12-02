MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The district administration on Saturday has tightened the noose against corrupt elements as the secretary of a patwari involved in the embezzlement of land record was arrested.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftikhar has also recovered the embezzled land record from the arrested secretary Mahar Naeem while Deputy Commissioner ordered immediate arrest of the Patwari Mazhar Chan and recovery of record.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said that the missing land record of other areas including Mauza Inayatpur was also being recovered while a Patwari Abdul Wajid Sandila, who disappeared the record of two Mouzas has also been arrested.

Rizwan Qadeer said that Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftikhar has been given the task of redressal of public grievances.

