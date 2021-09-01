Patwaris' typing test to be held on September 4&5

The District Administration has announced that typing tests for recruitment of revenue officials (Patwaris) in all tehsils of the district would be held on September 4 and September 5 at UIIT Arid university Rawalpindi at 8.00 am

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The District Administration has announced that typing tests for recruitment of revenue officials (Patwaris) in all tehsils of the district would be held on September 4 and September 5 at UIIT Arid university Rawalpindi at 8.00 am.

According to the schedule issued by the Deputy Commissioner office here on Wednesday, the typing test for recruitment of patwaris in Tehsil Gujar Khan would be held on September 4 at University Institute of Information Technology (UIIT) Pir Mehr Ali Shah ARID university while the candidates belonged to Tehsil Rawalpindi, Kalar Syeda, Kahutta, Murree and Taxila would appear in the test on September 5 at, UIIT, ARID university at 8.

00 am.

The lists of candidates have been displayed at the relevant Assistant Commissioner(AC) offices and they were advised to contact the AC office in case of any inconvenience.

Foolproof arrangements have been made for holding the exams while candidates would have to present the National Identity Card to appear in the test.