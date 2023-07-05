Paucity of funds main reason to poverty, backwardness of Balochistan: Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that the non-availability of funds and lack of focus was the main reason for poverty and backwardness of the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that practical measures were not taken to eliminate the backwardness of the province.

The province has not received its due share in the national finance commission (NFC) award and relief package, announced by the prime minister for the rehabilitation of the 2022 flood victims in the province, he said adding that it is difficult to bring the province at par with others within the limited funds.

Bizenjo said maintaining law and order and peace in a large province was a huge challenge which was consuming 40 percent of the resources.

He added, "If we do not maintain security in Balochistan, it will affect the whole country as well".

These are the facts that cannot be ignored and need to be seriously looked into and resolved, he added.

He called for the enhancement of development budget to Rs 300 billion to boost the development process and improve the life style of the local people.

Bizenjo said apart from political opposition, but the elected representative should get the right to get equal budget for the development of their areas.

The CM said he believes in taking everyone onboard and this is the reason that no objection was recorded by the opposition side in the entire budget session.

"All the parties were taken on board on the Reko Diq agreement and the found the solution together," chief minister said. He added that the purpose of bringing out the Reko Diq mining agreement was to realize that we are not stealing something.

He said progress is expected in the stalled cases with PPL from 2015.

In order to deal with natural calamities, besides taking measures according to their own framework, they also refer to the Lord of the Universe.

"We formed Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) so that the decisions of Balochistan should be done in Balochistan," he added.

The business of Iranian diesel and petrol is being relaxed on the border as the people involved in the business feed and support countless families, he told.

"The step was taken because we should not deprive our people of their employment until we provide them alternative means of livelihood. Due to limited resources, the government cannot provide employment, the industries and private sector are not equal."He said the provincial government has been taking credit of singing of Reko Diq agreement, holding of peaceful elections of local bodies, conducting of transparent census and countless other achievements.