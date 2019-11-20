Pavilion being prepared for exhibition of Pakistani products at Dubai Expo: Governor Sindh

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that Pakistani pavilion was being prepared for the Dubai Expo with an estimated cost of Rs. 30 million where Pakistani products could be exhibited for the next 20 years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that Pakistani pavilion was being prepared for the Dubai Expo with an estimated cost of Rs. 30 million where Pakistani products could be exhibited for the next 20 years.

Talking with the members of SITE Association during his visit to the Association, Imran Ismail said that with the establishment of pavilion, the access of Pakistani products to international markets would become easier, according to a statement.

The Governor said that enhancing export Pakistani products was the priority of the incumbent government so that the domestic economy could be further strengthened.

Imran Ismail said that according to a report of an international organization Pakistan had been included in the list of countries that would have 70% of the world's economy in the coming years.

He added that Karachi pay about 64% of the country's revenue, however unfortunately in the past the city was not given proper attention and keeping this in view the Prime Minister announced a Karachi package of Rs. 162 billion under which the projects of mass transit and infrastructure improvement would be completed and new projects would also be promoted.

He said across the world major cities were being managed by single mayor however in case of Karachi there were various bodies working which was a main hurdle in resolution of issues of the city.

Governor Sindh said that a meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee will be convened in Governor House soon for immediate resolution of gas and K-Electric related issues.

He said that elimination of corruption was among top most priorities of the present government, anyone who committed corruption would be punished according to the law.

Imran Ismail said that the projects under the management of Sindh Infrastructure Development Committee Limited were being developed on modern lines so that issues related to utility could be minimized. In all these projects, merit was being ensured by implementing a fair and transparent approach.

Later on, the site association's Patron-in-Chief Siraj Qassam Teli presented a shield to the Governor Sindh.

Earlier, the Governor was briefed by the members of the Association about the problems including damaged roads, street crime, water and gas shortage in the area.

CEO SIDCL Saleh Farooqi, Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman andSaeed Afridi were also present on the occasion.