Pavilion Highlighting Year Of The Camel Is Part Of Riyadh International Book Fair

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A pavilion at the Riyadh International Book Fair, organized by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission from September 26 to October 5, will highlight the cultural and civilizational symbol of the Arabian Peninsula: the camel.

2024 was designated the Year of the Camel, and as such, the Ministry of Culture finds it appropriate to shed more light on the camel, which has been playing a prominent economic role in the country's history.

The pavilion will offer information about camels’ characteristics, Names, and historical value, and highlight the fact that they occupy a special place in Saudi society, and their economic importance and role in achieving food security throughout the ages.

The pavilion demonstrates the Ministry of Culture's keenness to highlight this distinguished cultural year at exhibitions and festivals celebrating the camel, an authentic cultural element in Saudi society.

