PAW conducts two courses on “Forensic Audit”, “Impact Audit”

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Performance Audit Wing (PAW) Lahore conducted ECOSAI Online Course on “Forensic Audit” and course on “Impact Audit”, which were attended by 61 officers across the country.

As many as 28 participants of Supreme Audit Institutions from Belarus, Iran, Palestine, Turkiye, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Pakistan attended ECOSAI Online Course on “Forensic Audit”.

These courses were designed and conducted to improve and strengthen the analytical skills of the participants under the supervision of the qualified trainers. A forensic audit is an in-depth examination of an organization’s financial records and transactions to identify potential fraud, misconduct, or other irregularities. The purpose of a forensic audit is to gather evidence that can be used to support legal action or to help the organization take corrective action to prevent future fraud.

The aim of Impact Audit is to measure and report on the positive and negative outcomes of an initiative and to identify areas for improvement. An impact audit is a type of evaluation that assesses the effects of a program, project, or organization on society, the environment, and the economy. An impact audit provides valuable insights into the effectiveness of an initiative and can help organizations to improve their performance and achieve their goals in a sustainable and responsible manner.

The officers shared their feedback regarding the training sessions and gave their views that these sessions increased their knowledge and skill capacity of performance auditing. They remarked about the courses that it was a great learning, interactive, communicative and knowledgeable & good experience for capacity building and professional development. They admired that these trainings were indeed very fruitful as it gave a good overview, pertinent examples and in-depth discussions helped in creating a better understanding of the scope of these courses. The officers also admired the efforts of this wing and assured to implement entire knowledge in practical field work.

At the end, Muhammad Sami Ullah Teepu, Director General (PAW) addressed the course participants and hoped that these short courses will improve practical skills in their field work. He admired the resource-persons who came fully prepared in their respective training sessions. He also appreciated the officers and staff of Performance Audit Wing for their support to make these courses successful. He awarded certificates to the participants and wished them best of luck in their future.