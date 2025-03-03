Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to combat wildlife crimes

In a bold move to protect Pakistan’s endangered wildlife, the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) has launched a cutting-edge mobile application to report and combat wildlife crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) In a bold move to protect Pakistan’s endangered wildlife, the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) has launched a cutting-edge mobile application to report and combat wildlife crimes.

The announcement came on World Wildlife Day 2025, celebrated globally on Monday under the theme “Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet.”

The app, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Pakistan, aims to tackle the growing threats of illegal trade, poaching, hunting, and ill-treatment of wildlife.

From the elusive snow leopard to the critically endangered Indian pangolin, Pakistan’s rich biodiversity is under siege, and this innovative tool seeks to turn the tide.

The app allows users to report wildlife crimes in real-time, collecting crucial data that will enable government departments and law enforcement agencies to take swift action. A link to the application is currently available on Google Drive, with plans to launch it on the Google Play Store soon.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General of WWF-Pakistan, emphasized the need for a united front against wildlife crimes.

“To protect our wildlife, we must work together,” Khan stated. “This app creates a platform for wildlife officials, conservation experts, and the public to share information and take immediate action.

Wildlife crime is a major driver of species decline, and we cannot afford to wait.”

Khan highlighted the importance of integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, camera traps, and satellite data to monitor and address wildlife threats effectively.

He also stressed the role of local communities in conservation efforts, noting that wildlife and habitats are vital for the economic and social well-being of nations.

Developed under the "Securing the Future for Indian Pangolin" project, supported by the Pangolin Crisis Fund, the app is part of a broader strategy to safeguard Pakistan’s threatened species.

WWF-Pakistan has been collaborating with government agencies, corporations, and local communities to promote ecosystem management and human well-being through various conservation initiatives.

Wildlife crimes not only threaten biodiversity but also undermine the delicate balance of ecosystems that sustain human life.

By leveraging technology and fostering collaboration, this app represents a significant step forward in the fight to protect Pakistan’s natural heritage.