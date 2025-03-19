Open Menu

Pay Orders Distributed Under Ramazan Nigehban Package

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Pay orders distributed under Ramazan nigehban package

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ensured the smooth distribution of financial aid under the Ramadan Nighaban Package, with 72,046 pay orders and checks disbursed across the Dera Ghazi Khan district

Daira Ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ensured the smooth distribution of financial aid under the Ramadan Nighaban Package, with 72,046 pay orders and checks disbursed across the Dera Ghazi Khan district. So far, 57,487 deserving families have successfully received their financial assistance.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid emphasized the importance of reaching every eligible household and ensuring transparency in the disbursement process. He warned that strict action would be taken against any unauthorized deductions from the pay orders and checks, stating that financial dishonesty in relief efforts would not be tolerated.

"Our priority is to create ease for families rather than add to their difficulties," he asserted. He also urged retailers to enhance their digital payment devices to expedite the process, allowing deserving families to receive their aid without unnecessary delays.

The Ramazan Nighaban Package aims to provide much-needed relief to low-income households during the holy month, ensuring financial support reaches the most deserving in an efficient and corruption-free manner.

Recent Stories

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic ..

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road

31 minutes ago
 Plant for Pakistan: 10 key locations identified fo ..

Plant for Pakistan: 10 key locations identified for large-scale afforestation

3 minutes ago
 2nd Pakistan-South Africa joint defence committee ..

2nd Pakistan-South Africa joint defence committee meeting concludes

3 minutes ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Afghanistan resume cross-border trade as ..

Pakistan, Afghanistan resume cross-border trade as Torkham border reopens after ..

3 minutes ago
 TikTok makes personalizing security settings easie ..

TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier

1 hour ago
PBM, HMR host Iftaar dinner for WEC students, pled ..

PBM, HMR host Iftaar dinner for WEC students, pledge support for female educatio ..

3 minutes ago
 One in five people feel strong climate change infl ..

One in five people feel strong climate change influence globally: Report

3 minutes ago
 DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Actio ..

DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Action Plan

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orde ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders strict action against medic ..

14 minutes ago
 Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture ..

Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture with Chinese, Iraqi consuls ge ..

14 minutes ago
 Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients ..

Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients at LGH, PINS

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan