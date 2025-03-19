Pay orders distributed under Ramazan nigehban package

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ensured the smooth distribution of financial aid under the Ramadan Nighaban Package, with 72,046 pay orders and checks disbursed across the Dera Ghazi Khan district

So far, 57,487 deserving families have successfully received their financial assistance.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid emphasized the importance of reaching every eligible household and ensuring transparency in the disbursement process. He warned that strict action would be taken against any unauthorized deductions from the pay orders and checks, stating that financial dishonesty in relief efforts would not be tolerated.

"Our priority is to create ease for families rather than add to their difficulties," he asserted. He also urged retailers to enhance their digital payment devices to expedite the process, allowing deserving families to receive their aid without unnecessary delays.

The Ramazan Nighaban Package aims to provide much-needed relief to low-income households during the holy month, ensuring financial support reaches the most deserving in an efficient and corruption-free manner.