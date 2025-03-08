Pay-orders Of Negahban Package Distributed Among 278,859 People
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 09:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan said pay orders of Negahban Ramzan Package had
been delivered to 278,859 people across the division.
Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, she said the district had been activated to
ensure transparency in the distribution of pay orders.
In this connection, deputy commissioners also directed to positively monitor distribution
of pay orders in addition to taking strict action if they found any misappropriation
or embezzlement in it.
