Pay-orders Of Negahban Package Distributed Among 278,859 People

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Pay-orders of Negahban package distributed among 278,859 people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan said pay orders of Negahban Ramzan Package had

been delivered to 278,859 people across the division.

Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, she said the district had been activated to

ensure transparency in the distribution of pay orders.

In this connection, deputy commissioners also directed to positively monitor distribution

of pay orders in addition to taking strict action if they found any misappropriation

or embezzlement in it.

