- Pay orders worth Rs 10,000 each have been distributed to 34,161 people in Chiniot district
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Under the Nigahban Ramazan Package of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, pay orders worth Rs 10,000 each have been distributed to 34,161 people in Chiniot district so far.
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal said that pay orders were distributed to 1,775 beneficiaries yesterday.
He said that transparent distribution of pay orders is a priority and the remaining pay orders will also be delivered to the beneficiaries soon, for which steps are being taken rapidly.
