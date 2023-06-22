UrduPoint.com

Pay Scales Of KMC Faculty Revises

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 03:51 AM

Pay scales of KMC faculty revises

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh government has issued a notification of the Salary Package and Pay Scale of the Professors and other faculty of Khairpur Medical College (KMC) equaling to Shaheed Muhatarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College Lyari Karachi.

The grade of a Professor has been raised from 20 to 21, Associate Professor from Grade 19 to 20, Assistant Professor from Grade 18 to 19, Senior Registrar from Grade 18 to 19 and demonstrators from Grade 17 to 18 of the faculty members of the Khairpur Medical College, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.

Principal KMC, Prof Rukhsar Ali Shahani and Administrator of KMC Dr Abdul Hayee Phulpoto said that KMC administration had pursued CM Sindh, Health Minister, Chief Secretary and Secretary Health to address the concerns of the Faculty members of the KMC to revise the Salary Package and Pay scales equal to Shaheed Muhatarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College Lyari.

They said that KMC's faculty members and its staff were taking all-out efforts to make KMC an exemplary institution in academic and administrative affairs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Khairpur Lyari From Government

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

4 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

4 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

4 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

4 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.