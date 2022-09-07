Pay scales wise electricity units allowed to DISCOs, WAPDA, NTDC, GENCOs employees

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Employees of all power distribution companies (DISCOs), National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC), WAPDA and generation companies (GENCO) are allowed electricity units according to their pay scales and each employee consumes its allocated quota within a financial year.

Officials sources told that the electricity units were not free rather was a taxable to the employees and was a part of their salaries pay package. Each employee paid his/her bill when the allowed quota of units was exhausted and no further units were allowed till the end of financial year, they said.

They said the said facility was also provided to the retired officers/officials as per entitlement. The cost of electricity to employees was borne by their respective organizations-DISCOs/GENCOs/NTDC/ WAPDA etc to the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).

They said once the entitled quota consumed, the employees paid their bills like other consumers.

Sharing the entitled allowed units details, the sources said grade 1-4 employees were allowed 100 units per month, grade 4-10 employees 150 units and grade 11-15 employees 200 units. Similarly, 300 units were allowed to grade 16 per month, 450 units to grade- 17, 600 units to grade-18, 880 units to grade-19, 1100 units to grade-20 and 1300 to grade-21-22 officers.

Moreover, grade-1-4 retired employees were entitled to 50 units, grade 5-10 75 units, grade 11-15 100 units, grade-16 150 units, grade -17 225 units, grade-18 300 units, grade-19 440 units, grade-20 550 units and grade-21/22 650 units.

