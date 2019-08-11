UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pay Special Attention To Poor On Eid: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 10:40 PM

Pay special attention to poor on Eid: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat, while greeting the faithful on Eid-ul-Azha, has urged the nation to especially care for the poor and the destitute on this holy day.

He said that Eid-ul-Azha is aimed at motivating us to scarify for a good causes and to please Almighty Allah, but its basic purpose is to realise the hardships of other people.

Raja Basharat drew people's attention to the Indian-held Kashmir where the Modi government is inflicting the worst atrocities on the people of Kashmir.

He urged the faithful to remember the sacrifices of Kashmiri people, who are struggling to attain their legitimate right to plebiscite.

He appealed for praying for the oppressed and aggrieved Kashmiri brethren during the Eid congregations. Raja Basharat hailed the efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan by contacting various heads of states across the world to seek their help on the Kashmir issue.

The minister also asked the human rights organizations and international community to intervene and play a role in ending grave HR violations in Indian held Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Poor Government Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

1 hour ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

2 hours ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

4 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.