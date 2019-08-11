Pay special attention to poor on Eid: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat, while greeting the faithful on Eid-ul-Azha, has urged the nation to especially care for the poor and the destitute on this holy day.

He said that Eid-ul-Azha is aimed at motivating us to scarify for a good causes and to please Almighty Allah, but its basic purpose is to realise the hardships of other people.

Raja Basharat drew people's attention to the Indian-held Kashmir where the Modi government is inflicting the worst atrocities on the people of Kashmir.

He urged the faithful to remember the sacrifices of Kashmiri people, who are struggling to attain their legitimate right to plebiscite.

He appealed for praying for the oppressed and aggrieved Kashmiri brethren during the Eid congregations. Raja Basharat hailed the efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan by contacting various heads of states across the world to seek their help on the Kashmir issue.

The minister also asked the human rights organizations and international community to intervene and play a role in ending grave HR violations in Indian held Kashmir.