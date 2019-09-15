Paying back looted money to pave way to deal with corrupt leaders: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday while terming the corruption of former regimes said government could make a deal with PPP leader Asif Zardari and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif only on the condition of returning all the looted money back as it was the last option for them.

Talking to a private news channel he said the govt of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power with slogan of ''no compromise over corruption'' and Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to bring back all the looted money to the country national kitty.

He said under the dynamic leadership of Khan many matters were getting stream lined ,adding, the government was moving in right direction with sincerity .

"There is no doubt that inflation was rising but it is a result of mismanagement of former regimes that they did not take any initiative for upgrading the national exchequer and left it in ailing situation", he added.