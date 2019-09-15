UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paying Back Looted Money To Pave Way To Deal With Corrupt Leaders: Ali Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 01:50 PM

Paying back looted money to pave way to deal with corrupt leaders: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday while terming the corruption of former regimes said government could make a deal with PPP leader Asif Zardari and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif only on the condition of returning all the looted money back as it was the last option for them.

Talking to a private news channel he said the govt of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came into power with slogan of ''no compromise over corruption'' and Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to bring back all the looted money to the country national kitty.

He said under the dynamic leadership of Khan many matters were getting stream lined ,adding, the government was moving in right direction with sincerity .

"There is no doubt that inflation was rising but it is a result of mismanagement of former regimes that they did not take any initiative for upgrading the national exchequer and left it in ailing situation", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Sunday All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate El Salvador on Independen ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai to host 2nd Marine Insurance Conference in S ..

39 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Costa Rica o ..

1 hour ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Hadramaut, Yemen

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.