'Paying income tax a national duty'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Federal board of Revenue Sargodha Ali Saleh Hayat Kaliar said on Saturday that paying income tax was a national duty of all citizens including the doctors community.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) here.

He said that a citizen become a filer by submitting a tax return to get a lot of relief from the government in banking, property transactions, which a non-filer does not get.

On the occasion, PMA President Dr Sikandar Hayat Waraich said that doctors community should submit income tax returns in time and those who were non-filer doctors couldbecome filers by submitting their tax returns.

Dr Ghulam Hussain Faizi and other doctors were also present.