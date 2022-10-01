UrduPoint.com

'Paying Income Tax A National Duty'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 02:30 PM

'Paying income tax a national duty'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Federal board of Revenue Sargodha Ali Saleh Hayat Kaliar said on Saturday that paying income tax was a national duty of all citizens including the doctors community.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) here.

He said that a citizen become a filer by submitting a tax return to get a lot of relief from the government in banking, property transactions, which a non-filer does not get.

On the occasion, PMA President Dr Sikandar Hayat Waraich said that doctors community should submit income tax returns in time and those who were non-filer doctors couldbecome filers by submitting their tax returns.

Dr Ghulam Hussain Faizi and other doctors were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sargodha FBR All From Government

Recent Stories

China announces over $90mln assistance so far for ..

China announces over $90mln assistance so far for Pakistan: Nong Rong

4 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the ..

Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the series with magnificent 88 no ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investiga ..

Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investigate leaked cipher

2 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: P ..

Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: PM

3 hours ago
 Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.