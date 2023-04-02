UrduPoint.com

'Paying Respect To Constitution Of Country Compulsory For Everyone': Kaira

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 12:20 PM

'Paying respect to constitution of country compulsory for everyone': Kaira

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said that our party always respect the constitution of the country as rule of law maintain the stability and help to uplift the country matters.

Talking to a private news channel, he said taking gifts from Toshakhana was not a crime, but selling gifts received as Head of the State was not morally correct.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, he said, that by selling Toshakhana gifts, the PTI chief did not disclose the earned income in his income statement, which was a clear case of "tax evasion".

"Imran Khan's failure to disclose earned revenue in his income statement by selling Toshakhana gifts was a deliberate attempt at tax evasion," the advisor alleged.

Additionally, Imran Khan allegedly failed to disclose the proceeds from the sale of Toshakhana gifts in his wealth declaration submitted to the ECP, which was also a flagrant violation of the law, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Qamar Zaman Kaira Sale Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality ..

Ahmed Omar Hashem named &#039;Islamic Personality of Dubai International Quran A ..

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.