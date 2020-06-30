Payment begins to landowners of Azakhel grid in Nowshera

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The payment process to land owners of Azakhel power grid station on Tuesday started in Nowshera district.

Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Noor Wali Khan distributed compensation cheques among the owners who provided land for construction of KASA power grid station at Azakhel.

In his address, the Deputy Commissioner said the project would be completed by the Government of Pakistan with assistance of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan.

Upon completion of the project, he said 1, 300 megawatt electricity would be generated for people and agricultural consumption.

The DC said payment center has been established in Nowshera district for facilitation of land owners.

The time of people who earlier visited Peshawar to get payment, would be saved, he concluded.