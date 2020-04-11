Payment camps under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme established in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The government has started distribution of payments under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for the deserving citizens in the provincial capital.

According to the sources on Saturday, as many as 30 places have been marked in the metropolis for the establishment of cash counters where an amount of Rs 12,000 each would be given to the deserving women.

For this purpose, six camps have been established in the Lahore City tehsil, four in Shalimar tehsil, eight in Raiwind tehsil, four cash counters have been set up in the Lahore Cantonment tehsil while eight camps are working in Model Town tehsil.

According to the administration, 59,000 women would be given cash payment under the Ehsaas programme in the current week.