Payment date for development charges of LDA City plots extended

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, the payment date of first installment of development charges for LDA City plots has been extended till May 15 to facilitate plot owners due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to LDA spokesperson here on Wednesday, the plot owners would now be able to deposit the first installment of development charges without penalty by May 15.

LDA Vice Chairman S.M. Imran said that the situation has become serious due to coronavirus pandemic all over the world. He said that local and overseas plot holders of LDA City are facing difficulties in depositing installments within given deadline, therefore, the LDA has extended the payment date.