Payment Of 100 Pc Pension To Widows Of Non PUGF Employees Of TMA Demanded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) All Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation (APLGWF) has demanded of the Local Council Board to pay 100 percent pension to the widows of non-PUGF (Provincial Unified Group of Functionaries) employees of the board as allocated by the provincial government three years ago.

In a press statement issued here by the central and provincial president of APLGWF, Malik Muhammad Naveed Awan, and office bearers from different districts, they said, "Three years have passed since the provincial government notified the allocation of a 100 percent pension payment to widows of non-PUGF employees, but the local council board had failed to implement the notification.

"

Naveed said, "Four letters have been written to the local council board for implementation of the KP government decision but to not use."

He urged the LCB to ensure the payment of a 100 percent pension to the widows of non-PUGF employees; otherwise, APLGWF would stage a protest in front of the LCB immediately after its elections.

Chairmen Takhtbhai Sawar Khan, Zaheer Sheikh Abbottabad, Gohar Khan Nowshera, Abdul Rashid Charsada, Abdul Razzaq Swat, Masood Bacha Tangi, and other officials also endorsed the decision of the APLGWF president.

