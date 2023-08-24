Payment of 2 new taxes now possible through e-Pay Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The e-Pay Punjab facility, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department and 1 Link, can now be used to pay online 30 taxes/ levies for 12 different government departments across Punjab. The latest taxes/ levies added are "Highway Procurement" and "Building Tender Procurement".

The latest addition to e-Pay Punjab portfolio,12th government department, is the Punjab Communication and Works Department.

This was informed during a progress review meeting, chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. It was also stated that the trend of online payment had increased significantly as more than 3.

2 million citizens had downloaded the App so far.

Furthermore, the Punjab government has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs225 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for collection of government receipts.

Meanwhile, the number of online transactions had crossed the mark of 35 million.

The e-Pay Punjab allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid through Telco Agents and mobile wallet.