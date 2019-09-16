UrduPoint.com
Payment Of Compensation To Businesses Of Waziristan To Start Soon: Sultan Muhammad Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:01 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Muhammad Khan presided over third meeting regarding the losses to affected businessmen of Mir Ali and Miran Shah and payment of compensation to them here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Muhammad Khan presided over third meeting regarding the losses to affected businessmen of Mir Ali and Miran Shah and payment of compensation to them here on Monday.

Beside, the Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Communication and Works (C&W), Akbar Ayub Khan. Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs, Ikramullah, Deputy Commissioner (DC), North Waziristan and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) gave detailed briefing to the meeting regarding the statistics of losses of business community during war against extremism in the concerned areas and payment of compensation to them.

Speaking on the occasion, the KP Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan said that the government respect the sacrifices of the tribesmen and said that very soon the process of the redressal of the losses of the business community will be started while utilizing the available resources.

