Payment Of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Starts In Thar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:02 PM
Payment of financial aid to destitute families and persons whose livelihood had affected due to Corona lock-down started in Tharparkar on Thursday through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program (EECP).
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Payment of financial aid to destitute families and persons whose livelihood had affected due to Corona lock-down started in Tharparkar on Thursday through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program (EECP).
The Federal government is providing one time financial support of�Rs.
12000 to deserving persons throughout the country to assist them in the difficult times.
According to details out of 20 designated centers for different areas of Tharparkar district 5 centres started disbursement to beneficiaries on the first day.
Meanwhile, police arrested 4 persons from Islamkot and Kaloe towns on charges of illegally deducting Rs. 200 to 500 from the aid amount.