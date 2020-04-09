Payment of Ehsaas emergency cash starts in Thar

(@FahadShabbir)

Payment of financial aid to destitute families and persons whose livelihood had affected due to Corona lock-down started in Tharparkar on Thursday through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program (EECP).

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Payment of financial aid to destitute families and persons whose livelihood had affected due to Corona lock-down started in Tharparkar on Thursday through Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program (EECP).

The Federal government is providing one time financial support of�Rs.

12000 to deserving persons throughout the country to assist them in the difficult times.

According to details out of 20 designated centers for different areas of Tharparkar district 5 centres started disbursement to beneficiaries on the first day.

Meanwhile, police arrested 4 persons from Islamkot and Kaloe towns on charges of illegally deducting Rs. 200 to 500 from the aid amount.