Payment of fire risk allowance to KMC fire brigade employees approved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday approved payment of fire risk allowance to KMC fire brigade employees.

Fire brigade employees will be paid more than Rs. 22 million in the form of fire risk allowance.

A request was made by the fire brigade department to provide fire risk allowance to the officers and employees on fire duty in the city. It was decided to give fire risk allowance to the fire brigade employees.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that all issues of fire brigade department including payment of fire risk allowance are being solved.

He said that fire risk allowance is the right of the employees of the fire brigade department and they are being given their right.

"Firefighters are tasked with immediately extinguishing fires anywhere in the city and they are protecting the lives and property of citizens," he added.

The Administrator said that fire brigade is the most important need of a big metropolitan city like Karachi.