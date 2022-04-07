UrduPoint.com

Payment Of Fire Risk Allowance To KMC Fire Brigade Employees Approved

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 06:17 PM

Payment of fire risk allowance to KMC fire brigade employees approved

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday approved payment of fire risk allowance to KMC fire brigade employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday approved payment of fire risk allowance to KMC fire brigade employees.

Fire brigade employees will be paid more than Rs. 22 million in the form of fire risk allowance.

A request was made by the fire brigade department to provide fire risk allowance to the officers and employees on fire duty in the city. It was decided to give fire risk allowance to the fire brigade employees.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that all issues of fire brigade department including payment of fire risk allowance are being solved.

He said that fire risk allowance is the right of the employees of the fire brigade department and they are being given their right.

"Firefighters are tasked with immediately extinguishing fires anywhere in the city and they are protecting the lives and property of citizens," he added.

The Administrator said that fire brigade is the most important need of a big metropolitan city like Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire All Million

Recent Stories

Tesla Recalls Over 127,700 Model 3 Cars in China O ..

Tesla Recalls Over 127,700 Model 3 Cars in China Over Inverter Defects - Chinese ..

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Refrains From Commenting on Possible Mosco ..

Kremlin Refrains From Commenting on Possible Moscow-Kiev Talks in Hungary

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Refugees to Benefit Poland's Economy - P ..

Ukrainian Refugees to Benefit Poland's Economy - Polish Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Labourer electrocuted in Sanwan area

Labourer electrocuted in Sanwan area

1 minute ago
 Ababil Force launched to curb street crimes

Ababil Force launched to curb street crimes

4 minutes ago
 Cross-sections in city undergoing beautification

Cross-sections in city undergoing beautification

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.