UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Payment Of Fixed Minimum Wage To Kiln Workers Must Be Ensured: Director Labour

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:20 PM

Payment of fixed minimum wage to kiln workers must be ensured: Director Labour

The Labour department Faisalabad Region (East & West) observed a three days campaign to ensure implementation on minimum wage rate across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Labour department Faisalabad Region (East & West) observed a three days campaign to ensure implementation on minimum wage rate across the division.

The labour department's teams visited 114 kilns in the division and took legal action under factories act against those owners paying low wages to workers.

Director Labour Malik Munawar Awan said here Monday that government has fixed minimum wages of Rs 1,295 per day for kiln workers and this rate was being ensured at all kilns without discrimination.

He said that teams also monitor implementation on health laws at kilns during the campaign and directed the owners to maintain a neat and clean environment.

He said that inspection of kilns would continue.

Related Topics

Faisalabad All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Another doctor in capital tested COVID-19 positive ..

4 minutes ago

Iraqi Military Says Two Rockets Fell in Baghdad

4 minutes ago

Four illegal colonies sealed

4 minutes ago

World's Teachers day observed in Sukkur

8 minutes ago

Max feels heartbroken post breakup with Demi Lovat ..

34 minutes ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Goes Into Self-Isolation After ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.