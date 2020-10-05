Payment of fixed minimum wage to kiln workers must be ensured: Director Labour

The Labour department Faisalabad Region (East & West) observed a three days campaign to ensure implementation on minimum wage rate across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Labour department Faisalabad Region (East & West) observed a three days campaign to ensure implementation on minimum wage rate across the division.

The labour department's teams visited 114 kilns in the division and took legal action under factories act against those owners paying low wages to workers.

Director Labour Malik Munawar Awan said here Monday that government has fixed minimum wages of Rs 1,295 per day for kiln workers and this rate was being ensured at all kilns without discrimination.

He said that teams also monitor implementation on health laws at kilns during the campaign and directed the owners to maintain a neat and clean environment.

He said that inspection of kilns would continue.