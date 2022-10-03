UrduPoint.com

Payment Of Salaries To KP Employees Starts: AG Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Payment of salaries to KP employees starts: AG Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The salary cheques of the provincial government employees were deposited on Monday in the banks concerned and all payments would be made by Oct 6.

According to the spokesman of the Accountant General Office, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government employees would start receiving their salaries from today.

Initially, there was a proposal for a two-day salary deduction to provide assistance to the flood victims. However, it was decided that there would be no deduction and the employees would get their total salaries.

He said up-gradation in the system caused delay in the salary; however, rumors about unavailability of funds for salaries were baseless.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood All From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

Imran Khan challenges coalition govt to arrest him

36 seconds ago
 Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

37 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custod ..

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope ..

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.