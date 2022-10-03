Payment of salaries to KP employees starts: AG Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The salary cheques of the provincial government employees were deposited on Monday in the banks concerned and all payments would be made by Oct 6.

According to the spokesman of the Accountant General Office, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government employees would start receiving their salaries from today.

Initially, there was a proposal for a two-day salary deduction to provide assistance to the flood victims. However, it was decided that there would be no deduction and the employees would get their total salaries.

He said up-gradation in the system caused delay in the salary; however, rumors about unavailability of funds for salaries were baseless.