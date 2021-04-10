UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Payment Through Ehsas Kafalat Programme To Start From Monday

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 04:34 PM

Payment through Ehsas kafalat programme to start from Monday

Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao on Saturday said that payment of third installment to deserving women of Naushehroferoze district registered under Ehsas kafalat programme will be started from April 12

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao on Saturday said that payment of third installment to deserving women of Naushehroferoze district registered under Ehsas kafalat programme will be started from April 12.

DC said that in this connection Ehsas kafalat centre setup earlier in Govt Boys High school Tharu Shah have been shifted to Govt Boys urdu School Tharu Shah while BISP centre setup in Government Girls Marvi College have been closed, said a handout issued here. He further said that in order to maintain law and order situation and avert any untoward situation during payment of cash police and Rangers personnel would be deployed.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Law And Order April Women From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism and stakeholders discuss strategies ..

5 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Special Envoy on Li ..

20 minutes ago

China invites Pakistani companies to attend online ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan, China to boost mango industry through jo ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest 18 gamblers; recover Rs 45,120 cash ..

12 minutes ago

Security of voters, candidates to be ensured at al ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.