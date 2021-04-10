Payment through Ehsas kafalat programme to start from Monday

Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao on Saturday said that payment of third installment to deserving women of Naushehroferoze district registered under Ehsas kafalat programme will be started from April 12

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao on Saturday said that payment of third installment to deserving women of Naushehroferoze district registered under Ehsas kafalat programme will be started from April 12.

DC said that in this connection Ehsas kafalat centre setup earlier in Govt Boys High school Tharu Shah have been shifted to Govt Boys urdu School Tharu Shah while BISP centre setup in Government Girls Marvi College have been closed, said a handout issued here. He further said that in order to maintain law and order situation and avert any untoward situation during payment of cash police and Rangers personnel would be deployed.