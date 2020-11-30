Payment to Kafaalat beneficiaries kicks off following COVID SoPs

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar Monday said the payments for July-December 2020 to the beneficiaries of Kafaalat program of Ehsaas have been kicked off across the country through following strict COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SoPs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar Monday said the payments for July-December 2020 to the beneficiaries of Kafaalat program of Ehsaas have been kicked off across the country through following strict COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SoPs).

"Our teams have been monitoring the payment process at the centers to ensure smooth service delivery," Dr. Nishtar said in her tweets.

"Special arrangements have been made in the payments centers to ensure compliance of COVID SoPs including social distancing, wearing of face masks, using hand sanitizers etc," she said while sharing the pictures of the beneficiaries receiving payments in different districts including Bhakkar, Larkana, Khushab, Astore, Mastung, Ghotki, Kharan, Turbat, Hunza, Sahiwal, Tarlai, Bhara Kahu, Bahawalpur, Bagh, Bannu and Kurram.

The bank staff are also guiding the beneficiaries about the time they could receive their payments through ATMs.

Dr.Nishtar urged the beneficiaries to bring their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) with them to receive payments.

She informed that the payments receipts were being issued to the beneficiaries in order to ensure transparency.

Dr. Nishtar said this time the beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kafaalat were being encouraged to use ATMs for receiving payments.

The first report from the field (Punjab and Sindh) after a few minutes of opening of payments shows more withdrawals from ATMs compared with withdrawals through agents, she observed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ehsaas Kafaalat payment will be made in phases. The Phase-I has commenced today where payments would start for 4.3 million women beneficiaries.

Each beneficiary will be paid Rs 12,000 covering the period July to December 2020. The combined payment for six months was being made.

The prime minister had already given approval to increase this number to seven million women which means seven million households would be benefited from this program.

The payments to additional beneficiaries will be made December 2020 onwards and the process will be completed in the current fiscal year.

In Pakistan, most of the digitally and financially excluded segments are destitute women. Ehsaas Kafaalat ensures financial and digital inclusion of deserving women across the country.