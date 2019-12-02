The body of upper house of the parliament has constituted a subcommittee to resolve the issue of delay in payment of compensation of land on which three universities were constructed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage was held under the chairmanship of Senator Rahila Magsi here on Monday at the Parliament House.

The committee formed a subcommittee under Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed with Dr. Mehar Taj Roughani and Behramand Tangi would be its members , whereas Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and Dilawar Khan will assist the subcommittee.While discussing the delaying tactics by HEC for giving compensation to the people by the Baacha Khan University in Mardan, the mover Senator Dilawar Khan said that priority should be given to people with smaller areas of land as they cannot afford hiring lawyers.

He said that they will not object if the compensation is given in tranches. The university representatives told the Committee that the matter is to be solved by provincial government and the universities themselves don't have the requisite money which can collectively amount to 15 billion.

The sub-committee will look into the financial as well as the humanitarian dilemma of the issue and report to the Committee.Regarding discriminatory examination system of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan the Committee heard the petitioner about injustice in professional CA qualification as well as the Vice President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants about the merits and criteria of this field of education.

The Committee felt that the views of the petitioner to request for more attempts after failing the exam eight times was not tangible and thus the matter was disposed off.While discussing steps taken by the government to preserve national heritage in the country, the Committee was told by the ministry that after 18th Amendment the national heritage sites come under the purview of provincial governments and they are better suited to give details of any heritage sites explored in recent years.

The Committee was informed that in under the Federal government three sites including Rawat Fort, Shah Allah Ditta and Ban Faqeerian have been identified. Regarding preservation of Mehargarh Civilisation in Balochistan the committee decided to call provincial antiquities department to the next meetingWith reference to the establishment of a separate women campus of Kohat University of Sciences and Technology, Senator Shamim Afridi informed the committee that he has transferred 190 kannals of land in name of the university.

The Committee directed HEC and the ministry to coordinate meeting between the Senator and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure that the women campus is built on this land separately, not within the male campus keeping in mind the cultural sensitivity of the area.